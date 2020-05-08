8 New Cases-Thailand Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
8 New Cases-Thailand Covid-19 Update
Today, health authorities have reported another day of single-digit Covid-19 infections that have brought the total to 3,000 confirmed cases in Thailand since the epidemic started.
The 8 new cases were reported at this morning’s briefing by the Covid-19 Task Force, which confirmed that no new deaths had been registered for the second day.
Surat Thani
Surat Thani provinces have no new confirmed Covid-19 cases for 28 days straight.
Currently, there are 15 new patients under investigation, bringing the total to 581 since the outbreak started.
540 of those cases were secluded, recovered and returned home.
8 patients are currently awaiting lab results.
Overview
Testing remains minimal and it is not clear how many people have actually been infected by the virus. Still, after almost two weeks of daily single-digit results, Thailand is looking to lift the restrictions that have brought the flagging economy back on track.
A number of sites have been allowed to reopen this week, with May 17 expected to see the next step of relief steps placed in place to control an epidemic that has infected nearly 4 million people worldwide and killed nearly 270,000.Facebook.
