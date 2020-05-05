84 Thai returnees tested Covid-19 positive out of 12,000 | Samui Times

Today, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the government’s spokesman for the Covid 19 Situation Administration Centre announced that 689 Thais returned from abroad and of those, 680 were permitted to go home yesterday.

Of the 12,395 Thais that were subjected to quarantine under state and local government following their return from outside the country, 3,302 were permitted to return home and 84 were found to have Covid-19 infections, he said.

Tomorrow 65 will return home from Myanmar, 110 from Germany and 122 from Pakistan.

Since April 4,401 people have returned by plane from 26 countries and joined the state quarantine.

From May 6 to 31, approximately 7,000 Thais are expected to land on their home soil after returning from Pakistan, Myanmar, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Japan, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Taiwan and the United States.

