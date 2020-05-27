9 New Covid-19 Cases, All From State Quarantine | Samui Times

Breaking News
9 New Covid-19 Cases, All From State Quarantine
Nine new Covid-19 infections have now been identified in Thailand bringing the number to 3,054 confirmed cases. No new deaths were reported.
The cases were all Thai nationals in quarantine, who recently came back from abroad.
Two cases were from the United States. Two males aged 18 and 27 had flown back on May 12 and were found to carry Covid-19 on May 26, on the last day of their state quarantine. Both were asymptomatic.
Six from Saudi Arabia, all students, aged 23-33 according to Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the government’s coronavirus task force spokesman. They first flew to Malaysia and then transferred to the Padang Besar border checkpoint. Officials of both countries suspect that the checkpoint now is a Covid-19 hotspot and should be closed for sanitation. Four of the patients had high fever and cough while two were asymptomatic.
The last cases was a 34-year-old male masseuse returned from Qatar on May 22 and had high fever, coughing, and could not smell during state quarantine. He tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25.
Dr Taweesin asked Thai people in Malaysia to hurry up if they wanted to return home as the checkpoint was likely to be temporarily closed soon.
Since the epidemic began, 2,931 patients have recovered, 66 are under treatment and there have been 57 deaths.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases is around 5.5 million with about 350,000 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
