9 Thai airlines already grounded, now Thai Airways cuts flights | Samui Times

The Covid-19 epidemic has taken a big toll on Thai-based airlines as 9 have submitted requests to cease operations. Thai airways International is now suspending numerous international flights in reaction to the global outbreak.

Thai Airways has previously suspended flights to Sendai, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Busan, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Milan, Vienna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Muscat, Dubai, and Auckland.

Starting today (March 25), Thai Airways has said they will temporarily suspend their services the following additional cities…

Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Yangon, Singapore, Jakarta, Denpasar, Kunming, Xiamen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad, and Colombo.

On Friday (March 27): Sydney,Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth

From April 1, THAI plan to additionally cancel the majority of its flights to Europe including London, Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt,Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Moscow.

Domestic flights to Phuket, Chiang Mai and Krabi will be operated and transferred by its subordinate airline, Thai Smile.

Passengers with Thai Airways or Thai Smile code-share flights air tickets issued before March 25 may convert their unused tickets to travel vouchers, valid for one year, without fee and surcharges.

Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) members with award tickets for travel from March 25 to May 31 may fully re-credit mileages or change the travel dates without any fee or charge, with expired miles extended until September 30.

Eligible tickets must be for travel from March 25 to May 31 this year on Asian routes, and from April 1 to May 31 on European, Australian and New Zealand routes.

Thai Airways will still operate cargo service on some routes and will operate charter flights if there are stranded passengers or if requested by government agencies.

The Thai Ministry of Transport have earlier announced that airlines wishing to cancel their flights, must compensate their customers by refunding the cost of tickets and other related fees. If the customers had bought tickets with cash, the refund transaction must be completed within seven days of the customers submitting their request.

Passengers may check flight schedules and make any changes to their itineraries themselves on thaiairways.com website. For ticket adjustments or more information, ROP members can contact Thai Airways sales offices or visit thaiairways.com/rop.