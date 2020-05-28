Central Buys Out Family Mart | Samui Times

Central Retail Corporation has now bought 100% of Family Mart in a move to expand product offering and domestic presence.

The move is aligned with the company’s business model to cater to modern consumers and strengthen its hold on the food and convenience store business in the Kingdom.

“Family Mart has become a destination with ready-to-eat meals, beverages, fresh coffee and open spaces for people to come mix and mingle 24 hours a day. Currently, FamilyMart has 1,000 stores nationwide, and we plan to continue expanding our stores, as we are committed to investing for our future growth.”

Earlier this year, Family Mart introduced 24/7 coin washing machines to cater to consumers’ busy lifestyles. Recently, it also launched “Food Drink Container Mart” machines, as well as vending machines to offer more convenience to consumers.

Taking note of faster demand times by consumers, Family Mart has also teamed with Grab Thailand to allow customers to have items delivered using the GrabMart application.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post