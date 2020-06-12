Foreign Business Travellers May Get Entry Approval | Samui Times

Foreign business travellers may get approval to enter Thailand as long as they agree to quarantine measures.

Upon entering the approval would allow foreigners to choose the location of their quarantine and be allowed to do some activities such as sending business documents during the quarantine period, said Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC Office.

“The proposal is aimed at maintaining investment momentum this year,” said Mr Kanit. The move comes after Japan and South Korea among other countries requested the Thai government to permit foreign executives and technical personnel to enter the Kingdom to support continuous investment in the corridor.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) subcommittee plans to seek approval from the committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 22.

The subcommittee also spoke about an agricultural development plan in the EEC to boost farmers’ incomes in the area to be on par with the industrial and service sectors.

Rayong’s income per person is the highest in the country thanks to industrial sector development. The farming sector, with farmland covering 66% of the country’s land and making up 13% of the total workforce, generates a mere 2% of GDP, he said.

If the agricultural development plan in the corridor is successful, farmers in the EEC will earn a higher income than they do now.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post