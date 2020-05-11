Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested | Samui Times

Police in the southern province of Surat Thani have arrested a Spanish man on Koh Phangan Island for allegedly stabbing and killing a Chilean man.

Authorities state the murder happened at 1 am on Saturday.

Officers claim that when they arrived at the scene of the murder, a rented house in Koh Phangan, 31-year-old Chang San Yu, the victim’s girlfriend, was in a state of shock.

The body of a 41-year-old Chilean man with a knife lodged in his chest was found inside the building.

Police say he also had several stab wounds to his torso, and there were obvious signs of combat in the house.

Chang told the police that she and her boyfriend were sleeping when the Spaniard knocked on the door.

When her boyfriend opened it, the Spaniard, armed with a knife, began stabbing him, according to her report to police.

Chang said, “They fought, and the Spanish man continued stabbing him until he collapsed and died in the kitchen. The attacker then fled on a motorcycle. “

When asked by the police if the two men had any prior problems or arguments, Chang said she didn’t know.

Koh Phangan police chased the alleged killer leading him to crash his motorcycle into a ditch.

He was taken to Koh Phangan Police Station for questioning.

Police say the Spaniard is known to have allegedly made contradictory comments, saying that someone was trying to kill him.

Police documents revealed that the man had stolen at least three motorbikes before the murder.

The Bangkok Post states that the Spanish man has been charged with premeditated murder, carrying guns in public and stealing.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | Newsday 24