Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles | Samui Times

With Koh Samui being part of Thailand ‘s prime tourism target, new travel bubbles may be the only near future solution for allowing foreigners to visit. The bubbles are loose agreements between neighbors nations to reasonably allow free travel between two or three countries. Other nearby countries are already joining this new trend as a short-term solution.

Australia and New Zealand have committed to a travel bubble but it’s not expected to start for at least a few months. In Europe, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announced their plans to open borders for citizens of the three countries to travel from May 15.

Locally, Thailand and Vietnam are in a perfect situation for creating a regional travel corridor between the SE Asian nations over the next few months. Both have dodged the worst impacts of Covid-19 and have been reporting single-digit new cases in recent weeks whilst pouncing on small, localized outbreaks.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn furthers this idea saying that traveling within these regional bubbles, for the tourists and local residents, is almost a kind of quarantine.

Although there is certainly some upsides for the limited amount of travelers between Thailand and Vietnam, nothing substantial will happen for the hard-hit tourism industries of either country until China re-opens and middle class start venturing out again.

For many south Thailand locations that rely almost solely on tourist dollars, the impact on the local economies will still be devastating in the short to medium term.