Re-opening Of Phuket Airport Retracted | Samui Times

Despite announcing that Phuket International Airport would re-open, The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has now reversed that decision which would have seen it re-opening as of yesterday May 16.

The CCSA said that, “Although Phuket is able to effectively control and stop the spread of the Covid-19 , the situation is still considered a risk that must be monitored to ensure that measures stop the spread of the disease to other areas and prevent the disease from spreading again in the Phuket area. “

Phuket International Airport was shut down on April 3, with a ban on all flights except government and military aircraft. Emergency landings are still allowed during the shutdown as well with all international flights in and outbound of the Kingdom to stay closed until at least May 31.

SOURCE: The Thaiger