Stimulus Packages Approved For Domestic Tourism | Samui Times

Thailand’s domestic tourism will get a boost after the cabinet approved three stimulus packages to aid the economy after Covid-19 wreaked havoc.

The packages, worth 22.4 billion baht, would run from July to October of this year, according to deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The first package worth 2.4 billion baht will fund holiday travel for 1.2 million health volunteers and officials of sub-district hospitals, who will use the services of tour firms.

The subsidy is limited to 2,000 baht per tourist for a trip of at least two days and one night.

The second package worth 18 billion baht will subsidise accommodations, food and other services provided at tourist destinations.

The hotel accommodation subsidies will cover 5 million nights at 40% of normal room rates, with the subsidy limited to 3,000 baht per night for up to five nights. Tourists will be responsible for the other 60%.

Subsidies for other services, including food, are capped at 600 baht per room per night. The subsidized tourist facilities must be outside the tourists’ home provinces to qualify. The subsidies are limited to 40% of actual expenses, with tourists paying the rest.

The third package worth 2 billion baht is to subsidise domestic flight fares, inter-provincial bus fares and car rental fees for a total of 2 million people. The subsidy will pay up to 40% of expenses but be limited to 1,000 baht per tourist.

People will be able to register for the scheme via a Krungthai Bank platform, the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on Tuesday also approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the Covid-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post