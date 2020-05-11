Thai Businesses And Ministries Discuss More Re-openings | Samui Times

Thai businesses and ministries have teamed together to discuss more re-openings in a bid scheduled to be put forth this week to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o- cha . The meeting, led by the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control and the Secretary of the Center for Situation Administration, was held yesterday to address the plans and assessments of reopening businesses.

Representatives of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Tourism, along with representatives of multiple business clusters around the country met at the Bangkok Public Health Emergency Center, exploring the potential for ‘unlocking’ businesses around 17 May.

The plan is part of a structured overall effort to cautiously relaunch the Thai economy and bring about a return to the livelihoods and businesses of about 10 million workers currently unemployed.

Any re-opening will rely on the continued low daily infection rate of Covid-19 (currently in the small and mostly imported digits).

The main businesses suggested to the PM are the shopping malls, large restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, health and beauty centers (including hair salons and other services in currently open lounges), fitness centers, spas, massage shops, conference venues and film. . production industries.

On 3 May, the first phase of re-opening commenced, including small restaurants, local markets, barbershops, parks and several other largely low-risk locations.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News