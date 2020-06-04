Thailand Eyes Own Netflix Version To Bring In Baht | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thailand Eyes Own Netflix Version To Bring In Baht
Thailand’s cyber minister said yesterday that having its own version of Netflix could rake in the dough. The Digital Economy and Society Minister Puttipong Punnakan said creating such a platform to stream and sell Thai films and series to foreign audiences would help the Kingdom economically.
“Why doesn’t Thailand have a Thai social media or online services platform of our own? We’re always using foreign ones, sending advertising revenue and online shopping revenue overseas,” Puttipong said.
He also said that the government would help support the promotion of the entertainment sector, much like South Korea.
“If Thailand can assemble some good content, then we can export it in the same way South Korea does,” Puttipong said. “Team Thailand will consist of the private sector as well as the supporting government.”
The California-based streaming giant Netflix, popular among middle-class Thais, has a wide range of Thai movies and series, as well as Thai-language series produced by Netflix.
But some are sceptical as historically, the government has not been successful or savvy in developing such ideas.
During his junta years, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha’s weekly channel was not well-received and a government-sponsored film promoting the “12 Values,” preached by Gen. Prayut was also unpopular on social media.
A political party even publicly denounced Netflix billboard ads of its “Sex Education” show, to the mockery of youths across the country.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
