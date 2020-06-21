Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings | Samui Times

Immigration News
Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings
As borders remain closed to Thailand, its immigration bureau is beefing up efforts to keep illegal immigrants at bay.
Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, chief of The Immigration Bureau (IB), says he is concerned about the border crossings due to the possible spread of Covid-19.
Most immigrants are trying to enter through natural channels such as the Mekong River and are coming from Cambodia and Laos-with some also bringing drugs with them.
He said immigration police in Nong Khai have seized more than 5 million speed pills and a large amount of dried cannabis over the past few months.
Foreigners still aren’t allowed to enter the Kingdom, he said. Some migrants crossing the border illegally may bring viral infections with them which will not be caught by screening authorities, observers say.
Ubon Ratchathani, Bung Kan and Nong Khai have borders with Laos while Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket have borders with Cambodia.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation
Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists
Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing
Partial Solar Eclipse Visible Today On Koh Samui
Baby Elephants Electrocuted To Death By Orchard Fence
Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards
Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings
Poll Indicates Thais Want New PPRP Party Leader
Thousands Of Thai Workers Approved To Return To Taiwan
Unemployed Teacher Caught With Child Porn
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
International Flights May Resume In September
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Majority Of Thais Say Foreign Tourist Arrivals Will Bring Second Virus Wave
Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events3 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login