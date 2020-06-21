Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings | Samui Times

As borders remain closed to Thailand, its immigration bureau is beefing up efforts to keep illegal immigrants at bay.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, chief of The Immigration Bureau (IB), says he is concerned about the border crossings due to the possible spread of Covid-19.

Most immigrants are trying to enter through natural channels such as the Mekong River and are coming from Cambodia and Laos-with some also bringing drugs with them.

He said immigration police in Nong Khai have seized more than 5 million speed pills and a large amount of dried cannabis over the past few months.

Foreigners still aren’t allowed to enter the Kingdom, he said. Some migrants crossing the border illegally may bring viral infections with them which will not be caught by screening authorities, observers say.

Ubon Ratchathani, Bung Kan and Nong Khai have borders with Laos while Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket have borders with Cambodia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post