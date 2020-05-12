A 16 Year Old Comes Forward in Mukdahan School Rape Case | Samui Times

The 16 year old victim, from Mukdahan School, is acting as a witness in the first gang rape case against a younger student. She told police that she had been raped by some of the suspects accused in the other case. Investigating police say the information provided corroborated that given by the younger victim.

The public school has suspended 5 teachers who stand accused of repeated sexual assaults against the 14 year old girl. The 3 teachers facing additional charges are Wipoj Saensuk, Anupap Banjong and Yutthana Phuthanonnok.

Chana Summat, director from the Obec-Student Protection and Rescue Centre, says that the teachers had not yet been found guilty of rape but they had been dismissed according to procedures.

Both victims were reportedly raped on a number of occasions over a one-year period starting in March 2019.

Sirikarn Klongdee, the child psychologist caring for her said the girl was under an extreme amount of stress following her ordeal.

Police learned that the teachers allegedly threatened to make the girl repeat classes if she refused to have sex with them. The girl dared not tell anyone about the incidents until her grandmother learned about them.

The alleged gang rape case sparked national outrage when the grandmother of the 14 year old girl filed a criminal complaint last week. So far, police had pressed charges against five teachers and two male alumni. All have denied the charges against them. The suspects surrendered to police and were sent to court, where they were released on bail of 200,000 baht each pending further investigation.

Police investigators scoured four sites connected with the alleged crimes including the school gym, the volleyball court, the teacher rooms and their private residences. Investigators report they had recovered used condoms and a number of empty liquor bottles. Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Justice, said officials from the ministry were already accompanying the victims and witnesses for their security. Both victims are also eligible to receive 110,00 baht each — 40,000 baht for medical treatment, 20,000 for mental anguish and 50,000 for punitive damages. As of now, the second reported victim has been placed into the custody of the ministry of Social Development and Human Security. SOURCE: Bangkok Post