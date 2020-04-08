A possible telltale sign of Covid-19 infection | Samui Times

“Loss of taste and smell are considered as early signs of symptoms of infection.”

The Royal College of Otolaryngologists-Head and Neck Surgeons of Thailand has urged doctors to pay extra attention to signs of anosmia, also known as “smell blindness” which has afflicted many Covid-19 patients.

Professor Dr Saowarot Phattharaphakdi, the chairwoman of the royal college, said in an announcement regarding Covid-19 infections…

“Two-thirds of the patients infected with the new coronavirus experience this specific condition. More and more studies have found a link between Covid-19 infections and incidents of anosmia and were found to be more common in patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19.”

“Under the circumstances, the royal college is urging medical specialists to be cognisant of anosmia as it can present a credible indication of Covid-19 infection in the patients they treat.”

The royal college is also recommending that all patients who have any signs or developed sudden anosmia symptoms should be tested for the Covid-19 infection. The royal college is also warning people who might have signs of anosmia to not use steroids (oral) for treatments.

A 22 year old woman in Prachin Buri who was recorded as the province’s 5th Covid-19 case previously shared her experience on social media, saying she had temporarily lost her sense of smell.

“She had dined out on March 21 with friends and two days later was surprised to find herself unable to smell anything or taste food.”

According to the World Health Organisation people with symptoms of infection may experience:

Cough

Fever

Tiredness

Difficulty breathing (severe cases)

“People may be sick with the virus for 1 to 14 days before developing symptoms. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment.”

“More rarely, the disease can be serious and even fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post |World Health Organisation