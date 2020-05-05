Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

“A second outbreak is inevitable” says Thai health official

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

&#8220;A second outbreak is inevitable&#8221; says Thai health official | Samui Times
(Photo:pattayaMail)
    • follow us in feedly

With the relaxation of certain restrictions put in place to slow down and potentially avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Thailand, a government health official is now warning that next week’s “second outbreak” is “inevitable.”

Yesterday, the Director of the Communicable Diseases Division cautioned that a rise in the number of people leaving their homes and coming together in greater numbers will almost inevitably contribute to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Sopon Iamsirithaworn says health officials are searching for some hint of an increase that could show itself by rising the number of patients experiencing breathing difficulties or other breathing problems.

Citizens are being urged to continue to take strict hygiene steps, such as frequently washing their hands, to continue efforts to prevent Covid-19’s spread.

Thailand hopes not to emulate Singapore, which developed a second wave of infections after it initially looked as though the virus epidemic had been brought under control. With the approaching wet season, officials are anxious to keep any rise at bay, with concerns that the virus may live longer in cooler and more humid environments (without providing clear evidence on the matter).

SOURCE:Nation Thailand

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2988
  • Active Cases: 187
  • Recovered: 2747
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 05-05-2020 at 16:12

Trending