Breaking News
Additional Asymptomatic Covid-19 Case Reported Today (May 20)
Today, an additional case of Covid-19 was reported as Thai chef returning from Bahrain has tested positive while showing no symptoms.
The new case brings the total of today’s cases to three, bringing up the total amount of cases confirmed in Thailand to 3,034.
Read More: 2 New Cases, Schools Opening July 1- Covid-19 Update (May 20)
As of now, 2,888 of those cases reported had recovered and were discharged from hospitals or 96% of the total. Thirty-one more patients had been diagnosed as recovered over the previous 24 hours, and 90 others remained at hospitals.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 45-year-old male chef arrived in the Kingdom from Bahrain on May 15 and was quarantined at a hotel in Bangkok.
“He underwent a test on May 18. He had shown no symptoms. Our surveillance system covers people arriving in Thailand and the process was set up from the start,” Dr Taweesilp said.
The largest number of infected returnees in quarantine facilities was 65 from Indonesia, followed by 10 from Pakistan, five from the United Arab Emirates and three from Malaysia. There were a total 101 infected returnees in state quarantine.
The local death toll remained unchanged at 56.
Dr Taweesilp said global Covid-19 cases now amounted to 4.99 million, with 324,910 deaths, and the United States had the most cases at 1.57 million and the most deaths at 93,533.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
