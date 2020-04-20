AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1 | Samui Times

AirAsia is scheduled to resume domestic flights in various Asian countries, beginning with Malaysia on 29 April, followed by:

Thailand – May 1

Philippines – May 1

India – May 4

Indonesia May 7

(subject to government approval.)

The resumption of flights with AirAsia will initially begin with key selected domestic routes.

Which will slowly expand to include international destinations once the situation improves and governments remove the border and travel restrictions.

Flights are now available for booking through the Airasia.com website and the mobile app. Passengers can use their credit accounts to redeem points for these flights.

Further information on routes and flight schedules will be released in the coming weeks. (Subject to approval by the authorities.)

Chairman of Airlines Business at AirAsia Group, Bo Lingam says…

“We are very pleased to be able to travel again and serve our customers, beginning with domestic routes, and hope to resume full operations as soon as possible”

” A comprehensive review of our guest-handling practices both on the ground and onboard in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have worked closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all appropriate precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe and pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone.”

AirAsia urges passengers to comply with the widely prescribed precautionary steps.

This includes wearing a face mask, social distance and strict personal hygiene.

The aircraft has been fitted with hospital-standard High Quality Particulate Air filters.

Every flight will also be thoroughly disinfected after each flight.

Details of flights can be obtained at airasia.com/flightstatus.

For any queries, contact support.airasia.com.

SOURCE: The Nation