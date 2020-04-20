AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1 | Samui Times

Air Asia
AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1
AirAsia is scheduled to resume domestic flights in various Asian countries, beginning with Malaysia on 29 April, followed by:
- Thailand – May 1
- Philippines – May 1
- India – May 4
- Indonesia May 7
(subject to government approval.)
The resumption of flights with AirAsia will initially begin with key selected domestic routes.
Which will slowly expand to include international destinations once the situation improves and governments remove the border and travel restrictions.
Flights are now available for booking through the Airasia.com website and the mobile app. Passengers can use their credit accounts to redeem points for these flights.
Further information on routes and flight schedules will be released in the coming weeks. (Subject to approval by the authorities.)
Chairman of Airlines Business at AirAsia Group, Bo Lingam says…
“We are very pleased to be able to travel again and serve our customers, beginning with domestic routes, and hope to resume full operations as soon as possible”
” A comprehensive review of our guest-handling practices both on the ground and onboard in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have worked closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all appropriate precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe and pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone.”
AirAsia urges passengers to comply with the widely prescribed precautionary steps.
This includes wearing a face mask, social distance and strict personal hygiene.
The aircraft has been fitted with hospital-standard High Quality Particulate Air filters.
Every flight will also be thoroughly disinfected after each flight.
Details of flights can be obtained at airasia.com/flightstatus.
For any queries, contact support.airasia.com.
SOURCE: The Nation
47 stranded Thais returned from Malaysia
Chiang Mai air quality continues to struggle
AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thailand’s Covid-19 update (April 19)
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Prime Minister Prayut urges people save their gold
Thailand’s Covid-19 Update (April 18)
Electronic certificates will be issued to businesses to ensure public health standards
PM Prayut calls upon the rich to help the nation with Covid-19 crisis
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
Covid-19 mass testing proving to be not as efficient as you think…
The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus
Crowds queue to exchange their gold for cash – as gold prices reaches a new high
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login