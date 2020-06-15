Airbnb Bookings Rise 13% As Domestic Restrictions Lifted | Samui Times

Airbnb Thailand has reported a 13% increase in domestic reservations year-0n-year, as restrictions on domestic travel are lifted throughout the country. Similar rises are also recorded on domestic holiday markets in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Airbnb says that the company recorded a global increase in bookings between 5-7 June and for the first time since February.

In Thailand, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Petchaburi and major cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai are among the most popular destinations in the past month. However, 45% of reservations were for non-urban areas.

The growth in new bookings is a positive signal to Thailand’s domestic tourism industry, says Kum Hong Siew, Airbnb’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific.

“We are already seeing early positive signs of domestic travel getting ready to make a comeback, driven by locals booking holidays that are closer to home. This latest data reinforces our belief that travellers increasingly are looking for more local, authentic and affordable experiences.”

“Tourism is a key driver of economic growth in Thailand and it will play an important role in overall recovery. We are committed to working hand in hand with governments, tourist agencies, communities and other key local stakeholders in Thailand to help restore travel in a responsible way that economically benefits local citizens and small businesses, paving the way towards tourism’s much-needed recovery.”

Airbnb plans to update its website and app to make booking internally in the last minute easier. The website will also provide tips on tourist attractions and destinations in close proximity to users’ homes.

SOURCE: The Thaiger