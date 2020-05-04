AIS is giving free minutes to foreigners | Samui Times

AIS, a major mobile operator in Thailand, has extended its 100 minutes free air time offer to foreigners for 45 days in collaboration with the National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

This policy protects foreigners who work in Thailand or who still can not return to Thailand.

International customers of AIS can apply to join the scheme by sending their passport number to 170 SMS between 1 and 15 May. Confirmation shall be sent by text message to the customers.

For more information, visit the official AIS website Here