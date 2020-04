Alcohol ban in Bangkok extended to April 30 | Samui Times

The alcohol ban in Bangkok has been prolonged for an additional 10 days.

Bangkok’s Governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, announced yesterday that the Committee for the Control of Infectious Disease approved and agreed to extend the alcohol ban to 30 April.

All entertainment businesses are also required to remain shut down until the end of the month, to further prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

SOURCE: The Nation

