Bangkok News

Alcohol ban in Bangkok extended to April 30

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Alcohol ban in Bangkok extended to April 30 | Samui Times
Photo:sarawut.news)

The alcohol ban in Bangkok has been prolonged for an additional 10 days.

Bangkok's Governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, announced yesterday that the Committee for the Control of Infectious Disease approved and agreed to extend the alcohol ban to 30 April.

All entertainment businesses are also required to remain shut down until the end of the month, to further prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

SOURCE: The Nation

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2792
  • Active Cases: 746
  • Recovered: 1999
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 21-04-2020 at 11:12

