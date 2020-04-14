National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk | Samui Times

The experts announced yesterday that the national booze ban puts up to 100,000 Thais, who are severely dependent on alcohol, at risk.

A ban on the sale of alcohol was imposed in order to minimise large gatherings and also to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections, especially during traditional Songkran celebrations.

According to the Director of the Center for Alcohol Studies at Prince Songkla University, Sawitri Assanangkornchai, withdrawal symptoms may include high fever, nausea, heavy sweating, seizures, and severe anxiety.

“These people need to be monitored. When consuming alcohol, even when done alone, it weakens one’s immune system and makes people more likely to be at risk of coronavirus infections and other illnesses.”

Around 1 million Thais are estimated to be” alcohol-dependent, “and as many as 10% of them are considered to be severely dependent and may experience withdrawals.

Government spokesperson, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, also addressing the issue, says…

“Those experiencing alcohol withdrawal, such as hearing strange voices, should seek medical treatment immediately.”

According to Sawitri, one man in Buriram is believed to have died as a result of alcohol withdrawal symptoms over the weekend.

In Nonthaburi yesterday morning, a construction worker reportedly climbed a tamarind tree because he could not buy alcohol for his daily consumption. Rescue workers spent an hour trying to talk to him. The man eventually fell down and was taken to a police station for interrogation and treatment.

Sawitri sees this national ban as an opportunity to reduce the number of people who are dependent on alcohol, such as limiting sales hours and also limiting the amount of alcohol you are allowed to buy at one time. She noted that, compared to other countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, Thailand’s level of alcohol consumption is still much lower.

Here are some tips and methods to minimize the pain and discomfort of alcohol withdrawals:

Store in fruit and vegetables As alcohol metabolizes your body and converts it to sugar. So, if you’ve been drinking regularly, your body has become used to an excessive amount of sugar. Eating lots of healthy fruits and vegetables can help balance your body’s sugar levels.

Drink lots of liquids You need to drink plenty of water and fluids containing electrolytes to avoid dehydration and nausea. However, make sure you stay away from caffeine because it can make you super dehydrated. Coconut Thai Alcohol Hotline Water, Coconut Sharbat and Fruit Juices may be excellent choices.

Sweat it out Exercise is one of the best coping mechanisms for dealing with the depressive symptoms of alcohol. Exercise releases endorphins in your brain that put you in a peaceful state of mind. So, while you can’t hit the gym, do some home-exercises and take quick walks in your lobby to improve your mental and emotional well-being.

Practice breathing techniques Deep breathing techniques such as ‘ujjayi breath’ and ‘nadi shodhan’ (yoga breathing techniques) can help you relax by clearing your mind and allowing you to focus on the essentials. When you find yourself stressed, breathe through your nose for four seconds, hold on for another second, and breathe through your mouth for four seconds.

Listening to music or spending time with your family Distraction can be a powerful tool to help you divert your mind from withdrawal symptoms. Read a book, listen to some relaxing music, or spend time with your family to keep you busy in times of withdrawal. The less you think about the more you’re going to cross it.

Here are the contacts for the Thai branches of the Alcoholics Anonymous (Available in English and Thai)

SOURCE:Latesly | Khao Sod