All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui | Samui Times

National News
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced an update for Koh Samui and Surat Thani province regarding its measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
19 districts including the tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, as well as Mu Koh Ang Thong Marine National Park, have now been ordered to close all types of hotels and similar establishments, with the exemption of government hotels that have been designated as field hospitals or local quarantine venues.
This order will be effective from April 8 – 3o.
Hotels that are currently occupied, must close immediately after the last guests have checked out and must report the details of all guests to the local authorities. Any guest deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
