All jokes aside, no April Fools Day jokes about Covid-19 tomorrow | Samui Times

It has been announced that there will no tolerance to any lies on April Fools Day about Covid-19 Virus.

The Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesman, Kosonlavat Intujunyong, warns that those lying or spreading false information about Covid-19 infections tomorrow on April Fool’s Day, will find their posts are treated as fake news and against the express wishes of the emergency decree, and will face strict punishments.

In numerous countries, many people have taken it upon themselves to play jokes or spread fake news on April 1. Previously some publishers have even printed false reports and concocted stories to make a joke at readers or give them a laugh during the day, but this year that will not be the case.

It may seem to be all fun and games but sharing false information or lying about the Covid-19 situation or infections could leave you in prison for up to 2 years or you can be fined up to 40,000 Thai baht.

