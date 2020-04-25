All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

Yet Again, we have had no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces.

There are 7 new patients under investigation bring the total to 447

418 Patients excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home.

The Number of confirmed cases since the outbreak as remained at 18, with 4 pending lab results.

Good News!

All 18 cases have all fully recovered from the virus.

Yesterday, there were still 4 patients in Koh Samui that had not yet recovered. Today that is no longer the case.

7 cases in Koh Samui (7 recovered)

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani (4 recovered)

3 cases in Kanchanadit (3 recovered)

2 cases in Wiang Sa (2 recovered)

1 case in Koh Phangan (1 recovered)

1 case in Tha Chana (1 recovered)

SOURCE:PR.Surat