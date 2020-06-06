Breaking News
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
The negative impacts of the Covid-19 lock-down have caused many hotels in Koh Samui to be severely financially struggling. Especially after the government ordered hotels to close their doors on April 7 to control the disease, leaving tourism on the island to die out.
In addition, when their hotels were temporarily closed, the owners had no income but had to pay wages and other costs. In some cases for months, some hoteliers have been unable to receive unpaid fees from major tour operators.
Worasit Pongkampan, president of the Koh Samui Tourism Association, said owners of almost 100 local hotels announced plans to sell their hotels due to the sudden stop of cash flow and the banks are also not willing to lend to them.
It is difficult to try banks’ soft loans to retain their liquidity due to the circumstances. Mr. Worasit said he wanted the government to offer soft loans to hoteliers immediately. Especially because hoteliers are in deep financial difficulties before it’s too late.
“The impacts happen not only on Koh Samui but also nationwide, “said Mr Worasit.
Thailand’s government promises transparency in a package of $58B stimulus
The Thai government unanimously approved a US $58 billion (1,8 trillion baht) stimulus package after administration officials promised transparency. The stimulus package is designed to resurrect an economy that has first been expected to contract since 2009. Especially because of coronavirus pandemic ripple effects.
The 250-seat House voted in favour of the government’s counter Covid-19 decision except for a handful of abstentions. This must be submitted to the Constitutional Court until it can be accepted by the King. The action followed the previous Central Bank ‘s prediction that Thailand’s economy could decline by 5.3 percent this year.
The Senate spent two days debating after the lower house accepted the packets. In addition, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration is seeking assurance that there will be accountability in the spending process.
Read More: Hotels Urged To Draw In Tourists With Promotions
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
2 Repatriates Confirmed Covid-19 Positive (June 6)
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Koh Samui Weather (June 6)
One New Cases, 3 Recoveries – Covid-19 Update (June 5)
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thailand Developing Thermal Face Scanner
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Durian To Get Odor-Free Packaging
Domestic Tourism Stimulus Measures To Be Decided By Next Week
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Songkran Slated For July If Relaxed Measures Go Smoothly
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login