Almost All Recent Covid-19 Cases From Abroad | Samui Times

About 98 percent of all Covid-19 cases in Thailand during the past two weeks have come from people returning from abroad.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, only 1 of 64 confirmed cases was infected in Thailand. Those who were infected were reportedly largely asymptomatic.

“One of the reasons for this is that many returnees are students and working-age people. This shows that even those who are young and who do not show symptoms of Covid-19 might be infected.”

The Ministry of Public Health also announced today that it is adding 9000 quarantine rooms in the near future to help sustain the anticipated large numbers of additional Thai returnees.

As for foreigners, the country has stated that they will slowly allow the return of foreigners with work permits, but as of now all international arrivals are still banned until at least July 1.

Foreigners with work permits will be subjected to a two-week quarantine at their own expense. All other visa classes for foreigners remain banned although the foreign ministry said people with ‘urgent’ needs to come back to Thailand should approach their embassy as situations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

