“Amazing Trusted Thailand” For Post Covid-19 Tourism

With an estimation of international markets returning in October, Thailand is planning to rebrand tourism in the post-coronavirus era to “Amazing Trusted Thailand.”

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “All agencies are working on a proper recovery plan that won’t risk a second wave of the pandemic after our proven record of effective virus control during the first wave.”

The new branding would target selective markets and areas in the country that are able to ensure safety and health standards for both locals and tourists.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested we use this opportunity to rebrand Thai tourism as a quality destination where we care more about trust than carrying capacity,” said Yuthasak.

He noted that the new re-branding would feature combinations of new and old tourism concepts, including an effective and recognised public health system, unique and outstanding gastronomy and culture, and natural beauty and Thai people.

As Thailand is planning to lift its lockdown this month, the TAT is preparing to target foreign tourists from countries that were removed from the list of “Disease-Infected Zones for Covid-19” with select provinces that never reported infections, or provinces that have not had a new case in the past 28 days.

“Our plan to open up for international tourists will not be the same as the plan for locals. In the near future, a discussion between Thailand and targeted countries will be necessary before any exchange of tourists. Both Thais and other countries are worried about the pandemic, as they don’t want to send their citizens here and have them bring the virus back home,” said Mr Yuthasak.

Large islands in the south may be the first group of destinations to welcome international tourists as their geography helps authorities to more easily control and keep track of tourists.

He said the agency also plans to introduce the International Tourists Bridge project, adapted from the Georgia tourism model, which aims at attracting high-end foreign tourists from the European cluster.

Thailand is eyeing Singapore, China and Vietnam, to visit designated areas in Thailand under a quota as they are countries that seem to yield high-spending tourists to the Kingdom.

If indeed selected, tourists from these countries will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine measures, but they have to provide health certification, fit-to-fly certificates and buy health insurance before visiting Thailand, while rapid testing will be available upon arrival.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry plans to discuss the tourism rehabilitation plan with Gen Prayut this week and propose the plan to the cabinet meeting next week.

The plan requires 10-20 billion baht from the 400-billion-baht budget used for economic rehabilitation projects after the outbreak.

In a meeting on Monday between the Tourism and Sports Ministry and chairman of the TAT board, Thosaporn Sirisumphand, the TAT was given the go-ahead to increase the foreign arrivals target to 14-16 million. The target for domestic trips was projected at 100 million, with a total revenue of 1.23 trillion baht.

