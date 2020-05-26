After seeing the news about an American couple on the frontlines of Covid-19 in New York City, Thailand has joined the effort to help them finally have a dream honeymoon.

The Tourism and Transportation Authority (TAT) has awarded a deserving American first responder couple with a week-long dream honeymoon to Bangkok in 2021 after they named the Kingdom as their top country to visit.

Brooke, a nurse, and Dave, a police officer in New York City, have been working non-stop on the frontlines and volunteering whenever they can during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak which has affected their wedding plans causing them to lose their deposits and honeymoon in the process.

Their wedding (originally scheduled for 20 March, 2020) was cancelled three times in a week. Good Morning America (GMA) came to their rescue and got the pair to exchange their vows live in front of millions of viewers with TAT and the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok stepping up to host their dream honeymoon.

“We are honoured to be a part of Brooke and Dave’s heroic love story. This gesture is our way of extending our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the selfless heroes at such a difficult time,” said CharinyaKiatlapnachai, Director of the TAT New York Office. “A dreamy and magical place, Thailand is recognized by many, including Brides magazine, as one of the most romantic honeymoon destinations in the world. The Land of Smiles looks forward to welcoming them in 2021.”

GMA called Thailand and the Mandarin Oriental “one of the most beautiful places you can find on the planet.”

The week-long romantic sojourn is inclusive of a round-trip airfare for two from New York to Bangkok as well as transportation to and from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok in one of the Mandarin Oriental’s BMW 7 Series chauffeur-driven cars.

The couple will get to stay for six nights at Bangkok’s five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel in one of its newly renovated Authors Suites. The hotel will also pamper the newlyweds with two 90-minute massage treatments at The Oriental Spa, the only Forbes Five Star Spa in Thailand in addition to hosting them to elegant dinners at the property’s on-site restaurants.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail