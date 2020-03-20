Latest News
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Reports from yesterday that authorities in Koh Phangan were notified by an American women that she was sexually abused by 2 Thai men. The incident reportedly happened inside her bungalow located in village Number One Koh Phangan.
She explained that her Thai boyfriend went outside to conduct some personal business while she was having a rest inside the room alone. The door was unlocked. She told police a man suddenly appeared, opened the door and allegedly raped her. She also reported that another man was waiting outside the door, waiting until he was finished to help him escape.
Koh Phangan Authorities sent her directly to Koh Phangan Hospital to conduct a physical examination. Investigators then interviewed the victim. Authorities followed up and were able to arrest 2 suspects while they were trying to leave the island. The 2 suspects were brought in for questioning.
The two suspects allegedly work as a furniture technicians and had just arrived in Koh Phangan on March 18.
They told police that, on the day of the incident the two were walking past the victims room where they noticed a door was unlocked, so they both decided to open the door and found the victim laying down on her bed.
Officials then brought the two accused to the crime scene to re-enact the incident Both have been charged with “rape and causing harm to an individual that is unable to fight back”. The suspects have been remanded as the investigation continues.
SOURCE: TNN Thailand
