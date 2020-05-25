Ancient Cave Murals Discovered in West Thailand | Samui Times

Archaeologists have discovered ancient paintings in a cave estimated to be up to 3,000 years old.

The newly discovered cave paintings, some seven meters long, were found in a cave at the Khao Sam Roi Yod National Park in Thailand’s western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. They were discovered last week by archaeologists from the Fine Arts Office in the neighboring province Ratchaburi.

“The paintings feature some human-like figures, with some donning accessories on their bodies, while others appear to hunt animals with bow and arrow. There is one obvious animal figure that looks very much like a serow, a goat-like mammal found regionally,” said archeologist Kannika Premjai.

The cave is located 125 meters above sea level with its mouth measuring 9.5 meters in diameter.

Some of the drawings are still visible, while others have been ruined by limestone erosion. Kannika said her team would work to determine the paintings’ dates of creation and explore around 20 other caves in the area.

SOURCE: Coconuts