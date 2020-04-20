AoT gets ready to welcome Thai nationals back to Thailand | Samui Times

Today, Don Mueang International Airport announced that the Airports of Thailand (AOT) are preparing to welcome Thai nationals who will gradually return home via charter flights this week.

General Manager, Flying Officer Sumpun Kutranon, says…

“At the moment, NokAir is the only airline still operating flights over the airport.”

“We have been told that charter flights from overseas will carry returnees to the airport this week. Most of the flights will arrive from Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea and Japan.”

In order to comply with the preventive measures of the Covid 19 Ministry of Public Health, the airport will require charter flights to park at Gate 6.

“We work with immigration authorities and checkpoints to encourage all returnees.”

To help the airlines scheduled to start operations on 1 May, the airport has upgraded facilities that can accommodate all passengers.

“We can not say right now whether airlines will resume operations as planned because they have not yet contacted us,” he said.

“We believe that most carriers are monitoring the situation, particularly domestic airlines.”

Meanwhile, Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said the airport is ready to welcome Thai returnees.

“Thais stranded in the United States and Europe have taken connecting flights to South Korea and Japan to return to Thailand,”

“We hope that they will slowly return about next week,”

Airports usually allows at least four flights into Thailand, with no more than 200 Thai nationals to land every day.

SOURCE: The Nation