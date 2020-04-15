AoT turn down rumors of supporting financially struggling Thai Airways | Samui Times

Airports Thailand Plc (AoT) has refuted reports that it is interested in acquiring a shareholding in the financial-dealing flag carrier Thai Airways International Plc (THAI), noting that the company itself is dealing with a dramatic drop in revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought the global travel industry to a halt.

The number of passengers on six AoT-run airports is projected to decline by more than 50 million this year, and “we think our revenue will decrease by 30% to 40%.”

Since all international flights were suspended by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) at the beginning of this month, the number of foreign travellers has plummeted to 300–400 a day, said Nitinai.

The ban hits the AoT massively, AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said yesterday…

“since 60% of the passengers who fly through its airport’s register for international travellers. Despite passengers each having to pay airport charges of up to 700 baht every time they fly from AoT-run airports, their absence has significantly affected the finances of the group.”

“The organization does not intend to invest in THAI in this tough situation,” he added.

Mr Nitinai also said that AoT would expand its non-aeronautical companies, concentrating more on construction ventures that are not connected to passenger services.

“We are asking the AoT Board to approve a proposal for the creation of a new corporation to supervise these businesses,” said Mr. Nitinai.

The ban was also impacted on distributors of AoT-run airports, which is set to expire on Saturday. Many retailers have agreed to shutter and if they stay open until the flights start, they will not be able to afford running costs.

The AoT board plans to offer 50 % discounts on leasing for shops that remain open, while shops that have to close are prohibited from renting, the AoT board said.

Mr Nitinai has added that the AoT would also support challenging airlines, which have been suspended for most of their flights since the ban came into effect, by decreasing parking and runway charges by 50%.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post