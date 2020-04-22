Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
Approximately 10,000 international tourists and foreigners are left on 3 Southern province islands, including around 5,700 on Koh Samui, when passenger flights were suspended due to the pandemic of Covid-19 virus.
The chairman of Surat Thani’s tourism and sports department, Tikamporn Sutti-udomrat, announced today that there are ‘around 3,300 international tourists in the Koh Phangan region and about 1,000 at Koh Tao, in addition to 5,700 in Koh Samui.’
“We have issues with housing, transport and rising prices. I’ve been seeking support from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports,” he said.
Mr Tikamporn urged local officials and hoteliers to let the foreigners remain until they could leave Surat Thani.
His office arranged accommodation for visitors who had urgent issues, but would have to pass health checks, he said.
Meanwhile, the tourism authority of the Thai branch of Koh Samui said that the Turkish embassy in Thailand had scheduled a charter flight, Turkish Airlines flight THY 6102/59, to repatriate Turkish tourists.
The flight was scheduled to depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan Province at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
