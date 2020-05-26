Arrests For Curfew Breakers Drop Since Ban Imposed | Samui Times

From late Sunday to early Monday, police stopped more than 22,000 people across Thailand for allegedly breaking the curfew but only 232 were arrested. Many of them had valid reasons for being out late, such as driving home from work.

But others continue to clearly violate the curfew by throwing parties, or even speeding through curfew checkpoints. Due to overcrowding in prisons, some of those violators are being sent to help at temple soup kitchens.

The Human Right Watch has also raised the question, after a homeless man was arrested for violating the curfew, of “How can people stay home if they are homeless?”

Authorities say the curfew will probably be extended for another month, but it will probably be shortened another hour, starting at midnight instead of 11pm.

SOURCE: The Thaiger