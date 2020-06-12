Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats

After warnings from China for its citizens to avoid Australia due to allegations of racial tensions, Australia’s Prime Minister told China that they aren’t worried about its economic threats.

Australian PM Scott Morrison rebutted China’s warnings saying its allegations of racism towards Chinese were rubbish. The comments are the latest evidence of a diplomatic dispute between Australia and the Communist Party of China.

“It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said told a press briefing. “We have an important trading relationship with China and I’d like to see that continue,” Morrison said.

Despite his optimism, Morrison asserted that his government would “never be intimidated by threats” or “trade our values in response to coercion from wherever it comes.” But according to the New South Wales anti-discrimination commission, racism has increased worldwide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Morrison also reportedly angered the communist party in Beijing by calling for an international probe into the origin and handling of Covid-19 by China’s government. China has since discouraged Chinese travellers from visiting down under, who represent the biggest groups of foreign tourists and overseas students. Furthermore, it threatened a consumer boycott of Australian products and barred four major Australian beef exporters. In May, the Chinese government imposed a 80 percent tariff on Australian barley reportedly due to dumping allegations, which grain growers say will cost at least 500 million Australian dollars per year. The move saw Australia threatening to appeal to the World Trade Organization but denying an all-out trade war. “We reserve all rights to appeal this matter further and are confident that Australian farmers are among the most productive in the world, who operate without government subsidy of prices,” said Mr Birmingham. SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times