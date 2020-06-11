Baht Surges Highest In One Year | Samui Times

Bank Of Thailand
Baht Surges Highest In One Year
Today, the Thai baht currency has surged the most in a year, leaving the central bank impatient after it warned of risks economically upon its appreciation.
The baht soared as much as 1.1% against the dollar, the most advancement since June 2019. At the start of this month, the Bank of Thailand said it was worried about the baht’s recent and rapid appreciation, saying it would take steps to curb it as it could hurt the already delicate economy even more.
Thailand’s economy relies on tourism and trade, both of which have been badly damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Officials expect an economic contraction of as much as 6% this year and are sensitive to currency strength that could hamper competitiveness.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters in Bangkok on Thursday that it is the central bank’s job to make sure the baht is not an obstacle, adding the currency should move parallel to the Kingdom’s economic recovery.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Thai Doc Slams WHO On Cloth Mask About-Face
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)
Baht Surges Highest In One Year
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Anti-Corruption Appointment Spurs Controversy
Famous Thai Actor Dies
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login