Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020 | Samui Times

Today (April 19), Bangkok recorded the lowest air quality index in 2020, according to aqicn.org.

The website data reports that Bangkok air quality index (AQI) had a PM2.5 level of 53 micrograms per cubic metre on average. 100 AQI is the general safety standard. The area with the lowest PM2.5 levels was Samut Prakan Province. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution.

Level 0-50 means good air quality

51-100 means moderate quality

101-105 will affect sensitive groups

151-200 is slightly harmful to health

201-300 is highly harmful

301-500 means extremely dangerous

Bangkok’s pollution has been a consistent issue for years, particularly between January and March. Throughout the year the harmful air quality has exceeded more than 100 AQI a total of 70 days. The Thai capital was ranked ‘third most polluted city in the world’ on January 9th, according AirVisual.com.

Haze has been a common phenomenon in North & Central Thailand for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires. This is intensified by farmers who burn waste to clear land for the next harvest season.

One can only wonder about the effects in pollution and general environment of the current Covid-19 lock down.