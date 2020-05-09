Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures | Samui Times

Bangkok Airways has plans to resume its first domestic flight service on May 15 and they have fully prepared a range of new safety measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The airline states that it will “pre-allocate seats onboard to ensure safe distances between passengers.”

Bangkok Airways operates Airbus A320-family aircraft and ATR 72s.

The ATRs are in a configuration of two or two seats.

The new safety measure means that the seats will be kept empty to ensure safe distance.

The airline also says that the temperature of passengers will be checked and anyone with a body temperature greater than 37.3 degrees Celsius or with respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sneezing or suspected risk factors, will be stopped from travelling.

Other safety measures announced include:

Suspension of in-flight food and beverage services.

Consumption of personal food and drink will be prohibited on board.

All cabin crews will also wear protective masks and gloves.

All passengers must wear masks at all times during the flight

The airline states that its new safety “measures are in compliance with the regulations laid down by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the civil aviation authority of Thailand for domestic travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Airline association IATA stated publicly that it opposes regulations requiring airlines to have empty seats between passengers and that it would have a serious impact on airlines’ ability to operate flights profitably.

They also argue that social distancing on aircraft delivers no significant improvement to safety

Bangkok Airways operates domestic and short-haul international flights across Asia, catering mostly to leisure travellers.

It also operates a number of small airports in Thailand, including the Koh Samui resort island airport.

The airline says it will resume its domestic operations on 15 May with a twice-daily service from Bangkok to Koh Samui.

“The reopening of Sukhothai and Trat and Bangkok Airways airports will be announced later,” he says.

Bangkok Airways has also introduced measures for the three airports it operates; Koh Samui, Trat and Sukhothai.

This includes temperature monitoring for all passengers, employees and other customers.

Addition measures include:

Everyone at the airport will be required to wear face masks.

Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the airport.

Airport cleaning and disinfecting will be increased.

There will be floor and seat markers throughout the airport to ensure safe distancing at; check-in counters, baggage claim, waiting areas and on the transfer buses.

