Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights | Samui Times

Bangkok Airways is promoting its Covid-19 security measures as it prepares to resume twice daily domestic flightsfrom Bangkok to Samui starting 15 May.

Posting on its Facebook page, images show the effort to keep both the aircraft and the airport terminals at both Suvarnabhumi and Samui airports clean and Covid-19 secure.

The official word from the Thai Center for Covid-19 Surveillance Administration restricts us to critical travel only between provinces in the region, and this applies to airline travel.

Bangkok Airways’ Facebook post focuses on social distance and wearing masks at all points of the journey.

Personal distances should be exercised while checking in, waiting for flights and gathering luggage at both destinations.

Airport lounges, which normally offer snacks and beverages, remain closed.

But the airline can’t say what happens when upon landing in Samui.

“Under an order signed by the mayor of Koh Samui, Ramnet Jaikwang, travelers are barred from the island unless they are able to produce a medical certificate – issued by a state hospital no later than 72 hours prior to the planned date of travel – which states that they are not contaminated with the novel coronavirus. “

While the island is legally not closed to travel, there are specific medical conditions that apply.

The 14-day quarantine rule does not apply on the return flight to Bangkok.

The airline also announced that it would resume its domestic services from its base at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on 1 June. Although, plans are subject to approval by the government.

Scheduled services from Bangkok using the 70-seat ATR will be scheduled for Chiang Mai , Lampang, Phuket , Sukhothai and Trat.

One daily flight from Phuket to Koh Samui will also launch on 1 June.

