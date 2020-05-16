Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui | Samui Times

Air Asia
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
The airline is also giving out face masks specially made by Bangkok Airways.
The airline shall conduct body temperature checks on all passengers at their origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also planned seats on board to keep them apart at the right distance.
Standing and waiting points are marked at service counters and on shuttle busses. Above all, to keep travellers safe from others.
Passengers are expected to wear face masks and cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not permitted on board and no food is served during the flight.
Thailand’s Latest Covid-19 Airport Measures
Meanwhile, Thailand Airports has warned domestic airline passengers to check provincial travel restrictions prior to booking flights. There are currently five fully operating airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai.
Phuket airport was scheduled to reopen on 15 May, but the Civil Aviation Authority revoked its decision. In addition, only four airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet, serve the airports.
Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s two airports are not forced to quarantine for a duration of 14 days, but the quarantine law applies to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.
Passengers arriving at the Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the Chor Mor 1 Tracking Form. The guide will also be handed over on 14 days of quarantine.
All international passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be forced to stay at hotels approved by provincial authorities for a duration of 14 days at their own expense.
Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out the documents that can be downloaded to your mobile phone using the QR code. Reports are issued by the provincial government and the public health departments. The information is used to identify screening measures for anyone entering the province of Chiang Rai.
Quarantine of 14 days at the cost of passengers
Travellers from Phuket Province to Chiang Rai are expected to report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14 days of quarantine. Again, at the expense of passengers.
If passengers have stayed in Bangkok or its neighbouring provinces, Phuket and the four southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours, they will report to the airport disease control officers. They will also be required to comply with the 14-day home quarantine rule.
If passengers travel from Bangkok less than 24 hours after a day’s visit, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine.
However, Covid-19 symptoms must be tested for 14 days. Furthermore, should they have a fever or irregular symptoms, they must report to the nearest hospital immediately.
Source: TTR Weekly| MCOT|Chiang Mai News
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
4 Countries Have Been Removed From Thailand Covid-19 ‘High Risk’ List
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
Koh Samui Weather (May 16)
Starting May 17 National Curfew Will Be Shortened By 1 Hour
7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15)
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
Hotel Investors May Seize Tourism Blow Opportunities
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
24 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles
Chiang Mai Can Breathe Again As Air Quality Improves
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Thailand Social Distancing: Is it Working?
Koh Samui Joins 2020 Projected Tourism Decrease
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 6 New Cases
Thailand’s State Of Emergency Unlikely To Extend Into June
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login