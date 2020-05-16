Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui | Samui Times

The airline is also giving out face masks specially made by Bangkok Airways.

The airline shall conduct body temperature checks on all passengers at their origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also planned seats on board to keep them apart at the right distance.

Standing and waiting points are marked at service counters and on shuttle busses. Above all, to keep travellers safe from others.

Passengers are expected to wear face masks and cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not permitted on board and no food is served during the flight.

Thailand’s Latest Covid-19 Airport Measures

Meanwhile, Thailand Airports has warned domestic airline passengers to check provincial travel restrictions prior to booking flights. There are currently five fully operating airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai.

Phuket airport was scheduled to reopen on 15 May, but the Civil Aviation Authority revoked its decision. In addition, only four airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet, serve the airports.

Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s two airports are not forced to quarantine for a duration of 14 days, but the quarantine law applies to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Passengers arriving at the Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the Chor Mor 1 Tracking Form. The guide will also be handed over on 14 days of quarantine.

All international passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be forced to stay at hotels approved by provincial authorities for a duration of 14 days at their own expense.

Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out the documents that can be downloaded to your mobile phone using the QR code. Reports are issued by the provincial government and the public health departments. The information is used to identify screening measures for anyone entering the province of Chiang Rai.

Quarantine of 14 days at the cost of passengers

Travellers from Phuket Province to Chiang Rai are expected to report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14 days of quarantine. Again, at the expense of passengers.

If passengers have stayed in Bangkok or its neighbouring provinces, Phuket and the four southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours, they will report to the airport disease control officers. They will also be required to comply with the 14-day home quarantine rule.

If passengers travel from Bangkok less than 24 hours after a day’s visit, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine.

However, Covid-19 symptoms must be tested for 14 days. Furthermore, should they have a fever or irregular symptoms, they must report to the nearest hospital immediately.

