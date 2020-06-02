Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui | Samui Times

Bangkok Airways
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
After announcing its ticket fee waiver, Bangkok Airways has scheduled more flights to Koh Samui along with promotional rates for Chiang Mai and Lampang.
A one-way fare to Chiang Mai starts at 1,500 THB and to Lampang starting at 1,600 THB. Reservations can be made until June 30, with tickets being valid until March 31, 2021.
The airline, however, has delayed flights to Sukhothai and Phuket, now making them available from June 6 and July 1 respectively.
For residents in Koh Samui, special discounted rates for residents are still available if you visit the Bangkok Airways branch and present a residential letter from immigration.
SOURCE: The Star
