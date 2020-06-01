Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel | Samui Times

After resuming flights between Koh Samui and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok Airways announced it is waiving ticket issuing fees and offering free extra baggage allowances.

The move is to celebrate the resumption of flights and encourage more people to fly. Those who book a ticket will not have to pay the issuing fees of 60 Baht for tickets booked via its website and 120 Baht for tickets booked via its 1771 call centre. Passengers will also be able to get 20kg of extra baggage allowance, on top of the normal 20kg, for free.

The fee waiver begins today and will extend through October 31, 2020 as the airline today has also expanded domestic travel options within the Kingdom.

SOURCE: Travel News Asia