Bangkok is normally a vibrant city with millions of people commuting via private or public transportation every day. But with the covid-19 pandemic’s effect on social interaction comes change. How does Bangkok look before & after the coronavirus outbreak?

Youtuber Manit Monsur, gives an insight into life on the streets of ‘City of Angels’ in April 2020. He documents the thoughtful process of delivery services collecting food deliveries from Terminal 21. Stringent distancing measures and temperature checks are conducted.

Siam Paragon’s buzzing atmosphere and crowded shops are not what they used to be.

The youtube video features some drone footage of Bangkok from above. Though there are plenty of cars on the streets, it is far from the usual 5pm traffic jams.

Follow the latest updates on Covid-19 in Thailand HERE