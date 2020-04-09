Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays | Samui Times

National News
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Police Major General Pongsakorn Kwanmuang announced this afternoon, at the Covid 19 Disease Management Center in Bangkok, that Bangkok would stop all sales of alcohol from April 10 – 20.
It has been reported that the reason for this is to enforce stronger social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.
It also aims to stop people from social drinking in groups during the time Thai new year.
As Songkran has been postponed for now, with no official rescheduling date, the previous years public holidays no longer apply as officials fear people may still try to celebrate on their own.
According to sources, there are ten other provinces with bans or restrictions on alcohol sales. These are:
- Sakon Nakhon 31 March – 16 April
- Chiang Mai 10-20 April
- Rayong 3–15 April
- Buriram 2-30 April
- Mukdahan 6-30 April
- Suphanburi 4-30 April
- Nakhon Pathom 2-30 April
- Lamphun 1-30 April
- Chonburi from 6pm to 6am (With the National alcohol sales laws still in effect this means one can only really purchase from 11-2 and 5-6)
- Surin, 2-30 April
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
