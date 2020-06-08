Bangkok Cinema Closes After Breaking Social Distancing Rules | Samui Times

image
Coronavirus Bangkok

Bangkok Cinema Closes After Breaking Social Distancing Rules

8 hours ago

The chance to see two popular Thai actors reportedly had fans ignoring social distancing rules at a Bangkok cinema leading it to close down.

The fans were jam-packed in front of the cinema at Siam Paragon mall as it hosted a meet-and-greet with actors Anan “Ying” Wong and Wanarat “War” Ratsameerat to promote the new Thai drama “End of Love.” Photos of the event show hundreds of people crowded together.

Over the weekend, Siam Piwat, which operates the shopping centre, ordered the cinema to close for 3 days. The Bangkok Post said they also apologised for the “inappropriate” approach to social distancing with violators subjected to legal action against them.

Cinemas were allowed to reopen on June 1, but are required to follow safety measures such as no eating in the cinema and social distancing between groups of moviegoers. Patrons also have to wear a face mask at all times. The Bangkok cinema will reopen on Wednesday.

 

SOURCE: The Thaiger

