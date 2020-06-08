Bangkok Cinema Closes After Breaking Social Distancing Rules | Samui Times

Coronavirus Bangkok
Bangkok Cinema Closes After Breaking Social Distancing Rules
The chance to see two popular Thai actors reportedly had fans ignoring social distancing rules at a Bangkok cinema leading it to close down.
The fans were jam-packed in front of the cinema at Siam Paragon mall as it hosted a meet-and-greet with actors Anan “Ying” Wong and Wanarat “War” Ratsameerat to promote the new Thai drama “End of Love.” Photos of the event show hundreds of people crowded together.
Over the weekend, Siam Piwat, which operates the shopping centre, ordered the cinema to close for 3 days. The Bangkok Post said they also apologised for the “inappropriate” approach to social distancing with violators subjected to legal action against them.
Cinemas were allowed to reopen on June 1, but are required to follow safety measures such as no eating in the cinema and social distancing between groups of moviegoers. Patrons also have to wear a face mask at all times. The Bangkok cinema will reopen on Wednesday.
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Bangkok Holds Virtual Black Lives Matter Protest
Bangkok Cinema Closes After Breaking Social Distancing Rules
Beer Delivery Company Fined After Allegedly Breaking Alcohol Law
School Teacher Accused Of Child Abuse
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
14 Year Old Claims God Made Her Pregnant
Almost All Recent Covid-19 Cases From Abroad
China Upholds Making Covid-19 Vaccine Globally Available
Schools Planned To Help Ex-convicts Get Hired
Baht Strengthens Slightly Today
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login