Bangkok governor urges people to properly dispose of face masks | Samui Times

News
Bangkok governor urges people to properly dispose of face masks
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang is urging people to dispose of used face masks and tissues in a proper manner by using new red bins which are designated for hazardous waste.
The red bins for hazardous waste are being placed at various locations throughout Bangkok including district offices, public health offices, hospitals, city hall and public parks.
“Used face masks must be put in a plastic bag fastened with a rope or rubber band before putting them in red bins to prevent the spread of Covid-19, this also includes facial tissue used to wipe noses or bodily fluids.”
“If possible, put a label or sign on bags containing hazardous waste so that garbage staff can dispose of them properly, hazardous waste in Bangkok will be separated and disposed of in incinerators at specialised facilities in Nong Khaem and On Nut districts.”
SOURCE: The Nation
