Bangkok Mall Gets Creative With Lift Hygiene Measures | Samui Times

According to a study the amount of bacteria in an elevator is about 40 times higher than on a public toilet seat- a finding that has prompted a mall in Thailand to install foot pedals in lifts.

The Seacon Square shopping center on Bangkok’s Srinakarin Road has stepped up its Covid-19 preventative measures by thinking outside of the box-and the online world has taken notice.

The pedals mimic the old elevator buttons according to a study by The Straits Times. Users can pick the floor and open or shut the door by using the pedals.

As many have commended the mall for its new safety measures, foot pedals aren’t the only thing it is using to prevent disease spreading. The mall has installed thermal scanning checkpoints and floor paint to guide shoppers in social distancing in crowded areas.

In a Facebook post, Seacon Square hoped their creative safety measures would spread to other malls after the government allowed their re-opening last Sunday.

SOURCE: Rojak Daily | Clean Link