Bangkok Mall Gets Creative With Lift Hygiene Measures | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Bangkok Mall Gets Creative With Lift Hygiene Measures
According to a study the amount of bacteria in an elevator is about 40 times higher than on a public toilet seat- a finding that has prompted a mall in Thailand to install foot pedals in lifts.
The Seacon Square shopping center on Bangkok’s Srinakarin Road has stepped up its Covid-19 preventative measures by thinking outside of the box-and the online world has taken notice.
The pedals mimic the old elevator buttons according to a study by The Straits Times. Users can pick the floor and open or shut the door by using the pedals.
As many have commended the mall for its new safety measures, foot pedals aren’t the only thing it is using to prevent disease spreading. The mall has installed thermal scanning checkpoints and floor paint to guide shoppers in social distancing in crowded areas.
In a Facebook post, Seacon Square hoped their creative safety measures would spread to other malls after the government allowed their re-opening last Sunday.
SOURCE: Rojak Daily | Clean LinkStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Zero New Cases-Covid-19 Update (May 22)
Panasonic Says Thailand Still Important After Closing Several Plants
Bangkok Mall Gets Creative With Lift Hygiene Measures
Old Phone Booths Converted Into Covid-19 Test Kiosks
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Covid-19 Tracking App Does Not Fully Work
Chiang Mai Police Officer Accused Of Killing University Dog
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Farmers Trade To Help Each Other During Covid-19 Pandemic
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
4 Countries Have Been Removed From Thailand Covid-19 ‘High Risk’ List
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
Re-opening Of Phuket Airport Retracted
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
Storms To Hit Nationwide Today
A New Normal As Thai Malls Reopen
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login