Bangkok Party-Goers Busted | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Bangkok Party-Goers Busted
Almost a hundred partiers in Bangkok were busted after they seemingly ignored the current laws of public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Early this morning, police from the Khok Khram Police Station raided a “Fake Illusion” entertainment business on the Pradit Manutham Road in Beung Kum district after being tipped off about an illegal drug and alcoholic party.
96 party-goers — 64 males and 32 female — danced in loud music with four partiers being underaged.
Officials administered urinary testing with 23 revellers found to be under the influence. More than 20 zip-lock bags containing a substance that looked like methamphetamine were reportedly found by police and sent to a laboratory for detailed examination. A 9 mm Beretta armband and 10 bullets were reportedly found in one of the cars parked before the club.
The people were accused of violating the emergency decree and those who tested positive for narcotics were sent to the hospital to confirm the results before being charged. Police said they will also detain the owner of the car in which they found a gun.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Bangkok Prison Inmate Caught Running Drug Network
Samui Resident Petitions Government To Help Elephants
Phuket Launches Health Service To Help Recover Economy
International Flights May Resume In September
Thailand Set To Dominate Recovery
Bangkok Party-Goers Busted
Online Sex Abuse Cases Soar
Bank Of Thailand Announces Digital Currency
Koh Samui Weather (June 19)
Korat Motorway Will Be Finished By End Of Year
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking
Majority Of Thais Say Foreign Tourist Arrivals Will Bring Second Virus Wave
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login