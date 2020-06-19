Bangkok Party-Goers Busted | Samui Times

image
Bangkok Party-Goers Busted

Bangkok Party-Goers Busted
Almost a hundred partiers in Bangkok were busted after they seemingly ignored the current laws of public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early this morning, police from the Khok Khram Police Station raided a “Fake Illusion” entertainment business on the Pradit Manutham Road in Beung Kum district after being tipped off about an illegal drug and alcoholic party.

Bangkok Party-Goers Busted | News by Samui Times

(Photo: The Nation)

96 party-goers — 64 males and 32 female — danced in loud music with four partiers being underaged.

Officials administered urinary testing with 23 revellers found to be under the influence. More than 20 zip-lock bags containing a substance that looked like methamphetamine were reportedly found by police and sent to a laboratory for detailed examination. A 9 mm Beretta armband and 10 bullets were reportedly found in one of the cars parked before the club.

Bangkok Party-Goers Busted | News by Samui Times

The people were accused of violating the emergency decree and those who tested positive for narcotics were sent to the hospital to confirm the results before being charged. Police said they will also detain the owner of the car in which they found a gun.

 

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

