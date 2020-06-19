Bangkok Prison Inmate Caught Running Drug Network | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Bangkok Prison Inmate Caught Running Drug Network
A woman in one of Bangkok’s prisons has been caught running a drug network from the inside. Police reported that the woman, Daorueng Songsaeng, at Bangkok Remand Prison, was using a gold shop to launder illegal drug money worth around 3 billion baht.
Upon investigating, police found that 9 other inmates in various jails across the nation were involved in the drug ring and have raided locations in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network.
The investigation began last year after police arrested a 40 year old man in connection with the drug ring. He was also a suspect in another domestic assault case. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs in Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers across the Kingdom.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
